Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lifted to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE TSM opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $623.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

