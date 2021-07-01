TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 2.7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.56. 25,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,522,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -125.47 and a beta of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

