Tapmydata Achieves Market Capitalization of $798,555.10 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $798,555.10 and approximately $64,405.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,193,421 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

