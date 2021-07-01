Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 3.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

