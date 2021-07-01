Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.