Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,005,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TTCM opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Tautachrome has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Tautachrome Company Profile

Tautachrome, Inc, an early stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. It is also involved in the KlickZie ARk technology business; KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem; and KlickZie activated digital imagery business.

