Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,005,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TTCM opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Tautachrome has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
Tautachrome Company Profile
