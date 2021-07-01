Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

TMHC opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,148,247 shares of company stock worth $36,529,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 191,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,835,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

