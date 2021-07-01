Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Raised to GBX 195 at Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TW. UBS Group raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.67 ($2.32).

LON TW traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 158.95 ($2.08). 16,101,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 503.21. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.64.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

