Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

TWODY stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.