TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Burlington Stores worth $56,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $321.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

