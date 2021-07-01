TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 116,500 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $53,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of TXT opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

