TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.56% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $52,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,442,000.

EMLC opened at $31.38 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

