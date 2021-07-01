TD Asset Management Inc. Has $46.24 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of -405.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.