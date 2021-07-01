TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 213,988 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 213,988 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $48,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

