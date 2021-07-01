TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 67.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285,989 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $51,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.24. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.