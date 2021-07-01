TD Securities Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.72.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$17.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

