Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,740,000.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS TEKKU opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEKKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.