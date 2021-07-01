Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,190 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

