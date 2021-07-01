Tekla Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 997,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MREO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

MREO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

MREO opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $214.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.