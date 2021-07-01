Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,225 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 635,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $30,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

