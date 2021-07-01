Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,899 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of TDS opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

