Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.14. Tenaris posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

