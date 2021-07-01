Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $986.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post $986.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $917.00 million. Terex posted sales of $690.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.71. Terex has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 4,031.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 22.2% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 262,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

