Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of TX opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ternium has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, analysts expect that Ternium will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ternium by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

