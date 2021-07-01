Terracoin Price Hits $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Terracoin has a total market cap of $372,618.10 and approximately $521.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,126.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.01473223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00422092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00103413 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003961 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

