Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $381,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OTRK stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 242,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.35. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

