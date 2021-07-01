Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.23. The firm has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.67 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

