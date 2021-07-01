The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post $293.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.10 million to $298.82 million. The AZEK posted sales of $223.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock worth $13,856,106. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

