The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.
Shares of COO opened at $396.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $277.60 and a 12 month high of $415.96.
In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
