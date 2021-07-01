The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

Shares of COO opened at $396.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $277.60 and a 12 month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

