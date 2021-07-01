The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of The Crypto stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14. The Crypto has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $75.00.
The Crypto Company Profile
