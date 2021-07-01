The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of The Crypto stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14. The Crypto has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

