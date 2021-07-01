The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 1-Year High at $318.34

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $318.34 and last traded at $317.51, with a volume of 899392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders sold a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $82,946,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

