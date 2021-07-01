The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,323. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.