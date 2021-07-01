The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 260 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 210.70 ($2.75).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 171.12 ($2.24) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.72. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £29.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.