The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Neutral

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Get Bioventus alerts:

BVS opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.