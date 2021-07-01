The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GYM shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Friday. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £478.68 million and a PE ratio of -12.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.