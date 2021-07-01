The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from The Long-Term Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:OLD opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The Long-Term Care ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28.

