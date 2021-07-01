The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

