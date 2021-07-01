The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.47. The stock had a trading volume of 310,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $118.90 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

