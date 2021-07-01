The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Position Cut by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 294,332 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

