The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $175.85 million and $54.98 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.97 or 0.01455650 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 707,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

