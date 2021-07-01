The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

SHW stock opened at $272.45 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $190.50 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

