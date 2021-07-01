The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after purchasing an additional 87,586 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

