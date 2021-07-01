The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

