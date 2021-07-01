The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

