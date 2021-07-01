The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of The Williams Companies worth $185,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

