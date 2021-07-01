Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 251.3% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGMGF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Theta Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
Featured Article: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.