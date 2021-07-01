Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 251.3% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGMGF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Theta Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

