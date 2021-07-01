TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 406,471 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 74.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 289.5% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 185.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TIM by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

