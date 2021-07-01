Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Acquires 49 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £139.65 ($182.45).

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £135.96 ($177.63).

On Friday, April 30th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £139.04 ($181.66).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 43 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £138.46 ($180.90).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 278.60 ($3.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 933.39. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAB. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

