Titan Coin Price Down 56.9% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $141.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

