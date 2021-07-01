Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau Sells 69,000 Shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,425.36.
TXP stock opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.78 million and a P/E ratio of -71.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.