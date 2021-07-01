Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau Sells 69,000 Shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,425.36.

TXP stock opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.78 million and a P/E ratio of -71.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

